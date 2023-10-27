OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

