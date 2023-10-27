O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $1,060.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.29.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $921.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $927.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 161.55% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.