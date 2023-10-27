PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $374.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.58), with a volume of 674707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.20 ($4.69).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PageGroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.59) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a GBX 21 ($0.26) dividend. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.76. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PageGroup’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

