Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

