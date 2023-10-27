Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $238.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $262.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

