Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $608,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

