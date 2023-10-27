Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $637,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.4 %

UCTT opened at $23.86 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

