Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $942,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,224,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

