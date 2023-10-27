Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.30 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

