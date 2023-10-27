Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,617,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48.8% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 607,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $2,417,724. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

