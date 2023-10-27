Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

PB opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 519,338 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

