PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $117.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $86.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

