Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,277 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

