Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,218,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $79,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,240,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

