Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,709 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Papa John’s International worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.8 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

