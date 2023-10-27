Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 60,900 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

