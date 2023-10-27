Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 875 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Spire worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $55.52 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

