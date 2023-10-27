Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

