Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $163.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Waste Management stock opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

