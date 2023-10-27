RS Group (LON:RS1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $653.40

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 653.40 ($8.00) and last traded at GBX 662.40 ($8.11), with a volume of 919056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.60 ($8.14).

RS Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 722.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 775.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 14,500 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £99,760 ($122,209.97). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

