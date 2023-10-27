Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

