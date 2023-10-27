SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 18.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 291,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.90. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.