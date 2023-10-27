SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in SEI Investments by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,278 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $52.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

