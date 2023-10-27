Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 36051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.20%.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,447.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.