Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $138,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.0 %

FOUR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.