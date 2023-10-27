Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 203 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $199.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

