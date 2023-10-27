Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,995 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 814,960 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 630,847 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 228,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:PMAY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $530.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.