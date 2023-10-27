Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 189.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,739,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

