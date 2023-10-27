Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,874 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

