Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

