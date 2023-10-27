Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.82) to GBX 4,440 ($54.39) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.16) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

