Sigma Planning Corp Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5,432.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPSC opened at $29.32 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.