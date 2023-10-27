Sigma Planning Corp Has $821,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $49.00.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

