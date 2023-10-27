Sigma Planning Corp Has $867,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.40 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

