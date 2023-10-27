Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 641.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

