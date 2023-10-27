Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 641.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Watch for bears as S&P 500 slices 200-day line
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Reasons UPS is a strong sell: Reasons to buy it when it bottoms
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 hot mid-caps set to report Q3 earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.