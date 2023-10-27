Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,807,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $56.54 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

