Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,412 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.