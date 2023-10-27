Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,847 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FICS stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.