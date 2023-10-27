Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,087 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after purchasing an additional 931,588 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 305,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,931,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.