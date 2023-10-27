Sigma Planning Corp Sells 26,324 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,396 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after buying an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $354,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,963 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

