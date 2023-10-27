Sigma Planning Corp Sells 473 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $187.43 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average of $190.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

