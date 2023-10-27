Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $67.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

