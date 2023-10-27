Signaturefd LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,990,000.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

