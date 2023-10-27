Signaturefd LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.