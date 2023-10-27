Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in PBF Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $46.64 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.