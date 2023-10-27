Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

