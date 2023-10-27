Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 228.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

