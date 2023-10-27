Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.4 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

