Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

SWKS stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

