Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $253.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.11 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

